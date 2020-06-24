Morrisons
Morrisons to phase out hard-to-recycle black plastic
Eliminating black plastic from own-brand goods should result in 4,000 tones of plastic becoming easier to recycle, the firm said
Morrisons to install 100 rapid Electric Vehicle charging units
The GeniePoint rapid charging units can take cars from flat to full battery in 45 minutes
Morrisons strikes deal to rollout rapid EV chargers at UK supermarkets
Retailer teams up with GeniePoint Network with aim of enabling customers to power up their electric cars while doing their food shop
Are high street fashion retailers doing enough to combat viscose pollution?
Fashion industry practices have yet again come under the spotlight in a new report which points to only mixed progress on ensuring transparent, clean viscose production
Morrisons trials plastic bottle return machines with offer of reward points or charity donation
Supermarket has introduced plastic bottle deposit return vending machines at two of its stores in North Yorkshire and Scotland
Morrisons' paper bag switch is bad for global warming, say critics
Production and disposal of paper bags has greater climate impact than plastic, says Environment Agency
Morrisons brings back paper bags in grocery aisle
Supermarket will roll out paper bags for loose fruit and vegetables in store as part of pledge to cut plastic waste