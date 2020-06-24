Mitsubishi iMiEV
Are capital goods firms doing enough to drive the low carbon industrial revolution?
CDP analysis of top 22 capital goods firms, including Siemens, Vestas and Schneider Electric, finds they are pushing the low carbon transition, but performing poorly on supply chain climate disclosure
Hitachi, Mitsubishi and ENGIE trial EV-to-building energy storage technology
Three companies team up on 'pioneering' project in the Netherlands to demonstrate how EVs can help reduce energy costs for office buildings
Mitsubishi admits to flawed fuel emissions tests
Shares in Japanese car maker plunge following revelations it 'mishandled' fuel economy data for more than 600,000 vehicles
Auto-giants back Japanese electric vehicle charge point roll out
Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi to part-fund planned five-fold expansion of country's recharging network
Solar sector saw surge in demand ahead of August subsidy cuts
But businesses urge government to abandon November feed-in tariff cut, warning continued uncertainty is creating boom and bust
Mitsubishi primes UK's largest EV dealer network
All franchises will be equipped to sell and service electric cars as manufacturer prepares to launch first plug-in hybrid
The Top 10 Green Cars
Green-Car-Guide runs down the cars offering the highest miles per gallon and the lowest emissions
Car-makers must do more to drive 'yes to EVs' campaign
Will Nichols argues the auto industry must do more to promote the benefits of electric cars
A guide to the UK's electric car plans
Tom Young examines the government's strategy to drive electric vehicles into the mainstream
Hertz and Mitsubishi roll electric vehicles into car club scheme
BusinessGreen talks to Lance Bradley from Mitsubishi and Neil Cunningham from Hertz about the role car rental schemes will play in the fledgling EV market
Hertz adds Mitsubishi i-MiEVs to London car club
Rental giant signs EV deal with Mitsubishi, announces launch of UK's first electric bike hire scheme
Mitsubishi puts final touches to iMiEV launch
Manufacturer names nationwide network of dealerships providing sales, support and charging points