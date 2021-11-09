Mission Innovation

Mission Innovation: 23 governments announce new 'Missions' to accelerate clean tech innovation

Technology

Mission Innovation: 23 governments announce new 'Missions' to accelerate clean tech innovation

Leading economies announce fresh push to catalyse the development of the technologies needed to decarbonise cities and heavy industry, capture emissions from the air, and deliver renewable fuel

clock 09 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

COP26: Taking on the takes

05 November 2021 • 13 min read
02

'The Paris Effect': Study predicts key clean technologies nearing market 'tipping points'

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Glasgow Breakthroughs': 40 nations back plan to make clean technologies 'new normal' by 2030

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
04

COP26: Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet launches in bid to unlock $100bn of climate finance

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

Green lessons: Government unveils plans to 'put climate change at heart of education'

05 November 2021 • 4 min read