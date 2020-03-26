millennials
Cutting up rough: Lessons for all sustainability execs from the shop floor
The lessons come thick and fast for sustainability executives from our recent investigation into the failings of fast fashion
Millennials want green jobs, survey reveals
BEIS survey of 1,000 young people aged 18-24 reveals climate concerns and "exciting opportunities" are driving young people towards careers in the green economy
Could 'green' be the secret to making pensions interesting?
New research from pensions provider NEST reveals savers want pensions with strong environmental and social credentials, but are they willing to make their voices heard?
Unilever launches new eco beauty brand in the UK
Love Beauty and Planet is the consumer goods giant's first personal care brand launch in 20 years
Half of young drivers want an electric car
New AA poll reveals stark difference in preferences between older and younger drivers
Welsh house-buyers to win mortgage boost for greener homes
Help-to-Buy mortgages in Wales will be assessed against property's energy efficiency rating, with buyers of better-insulated homes able to borrow more money
Millennial models: UBS makes the case for 'business with impact'
Going beyond the corporate sustainability basics will woo millennial investors, banking giant claims in new report