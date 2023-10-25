Meta

Clean Energy Procurement Academy: Apple, Amazon and Nike among founders of supply chain renewables drive

Energy

Apple, Amazon, Meta, Nike, PepsiCo and REI Co-op launch learning platform to accelerate integration of clean energy into global supply chains

clock 25 October 2023 • 2 min read
Meta's value chain emissions are rising - here's its plan to address that

Supply chain

The social media company plans to invest in emissions reductions projects that help cut its rising Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions

clock 01 September 2023 • 4 min read
Small businesses are key to tackling the climate crisis - but they can't do it alone

Management

Governments and large businesses must work together to help smaller businesses along their sustainability journey, writes Meta's Angie GIfford

clock 06 December 2022 • 4 min read
Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta join drive to slash CO2 from phones, laptops, and speakers

Technology

Carbon Trust is working with tech giants to tackle the climate impact of internet-connected devices

clock 20 September 2022 • 3 min read
A New Frontier: Google and Facebook-backed carbon removal initiative announces first six projects

Investment

Frontier's $925m fund used to sign multiyear offtake agreements with a number of innovative carbon removal firms

clock 29 June 2022 • 3 min read
Green Search: Ecosia sees active user rates soar to 20 million

IT

Not-for-profit search engine has used advertising income to fund the planting of 150 million trees

clock 10 June 2022 • 2 min read
