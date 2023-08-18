Mercia Power Response

Long duration energy storage: Mercia Power Response and RheEnergise eye 100MW in UK

Energy

Long duration energy storage: Mercia Power Response and RheEnergise eye 100MW in UK

Companies team up explore options for deploying RheEnergise's pumped hydro energy storage technology at Mercia Power Response's grid connections across the UK

clock 18 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read