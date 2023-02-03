Marvel

'We want to make EVs famous': Netflix and GM partner to bring more EVs to our screens

Automotive

'We want to make EVs famous': Netflix and GM partner to bring more EVs to our screens

The streaming and car giants have joined forces to feature more zero emissions cars in films and TV shows

clock 03 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

Could 2023 be the year global emissions peak?

22 November 2023 • 6 min read
05

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read