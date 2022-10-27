Mark Spencer

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

Politics

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

George Freeman also confirmed as Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, as Mark Spencer reappointed as Environment Minister

clock 27 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
03

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government powers up £211m of grant funding for battery innovation

21 October 2022 • 2 min read