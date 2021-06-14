ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury fashion

'Going further': Burberry vows to be 'climate positive' by 2040

Management

'Going further': Burberry vows to be 'climate positive' by 2040

British fashion brand accelerates its supply chain emissions reduction targets as it pledges to invest in climate solutions outside of its value chain

clock 14 June 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Ecotricity sells pioneering Electric Highway charge point network to Gridserve

09 June 2021 • 3 min read
02

Study: 108GW of offshore wind and 140GW of storage needed to deliver net zero electricity grid by 2035

08 June 2021 • 4 min read
03

Unilever unveils 'world's first' paper-based laundry detergent bottle

10 June 2021 • 1 min read
04

'An important step': G7 nations back mandatory climate risk reporting push

07 June 2021 • 6 min read
05

Research: Carbon offset prices set for ten-fold increase by 2030

07 June 2021 • 4 min read