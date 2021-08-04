ADVERTISEMENT

Luxfer

Octopus Energy stretches tentacles into Spain with Umeme acquisition

Energy

Octopus Energy stretches tentacles into Spain with Umeme acquisition

UK energy firm continues international expansion with 'multi-million pound' deal for Spanish green energy start-up

clock 04 August 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Nuclear: UK pushes forward with small advanced modular reactor program

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

28 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Rigour and transparency': UK leads fresh drive to boost credibility of voluntary carbon markets

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

Revealed: UK supermarkets linked to beef suppliers driving illegal Amazon deforestation

31 July 2021 • 9 min read
05

The data is in: Renewables confirmed Britain's top power source in 2020 as fossil fuels continue slide

30 July 2021 • 4 min read