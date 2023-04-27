Lunaz

Electric fleets: Biffa revs up plans for electric bin lorries

Haulage

Electric fleets: Biffa revs up plans for electric bin lorries

Announcement comes as IKEA advances plans for zero emission fleet and official sales figures for EVs continue to soar

clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read