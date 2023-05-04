Los Angeles International Airport

United Airlines sets target to triple SAF use in 2023

Aviation

United Airlines sets target to triple SAF use in 2023

US airline announces plans to use sustainable fuels for flights from both San Francisco and Heathrow Airports

clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
03

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read