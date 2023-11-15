Lord Johnson

'This is a competitive world': Investment Minister Lord Johnson sets out the UK's global net zero stall

Investment Minister Lord Johnson speaks to BusinessGreen about the Autumn Statement, the UK's Global Investment Summit, and Britain's place in the accelerating net zero race

clock 15 November 2023 • 14 min read
