Long-term storage

Energy

'Hollow Mountain' power: Drax starts planning for second pumped hydro storage station inside Scottish peak

Proposed 600MW plant would be built next to existing pumped hydro station inside Argyll’s highest mountain and help provide critical balancing services to grid

clock 24 June 2021 • 4 min read
