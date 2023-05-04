London Heathrow

United Airlines sets target to triple SAF use in 2023

Aviation

US airline announces plans to use sustainable fuels for flights from both San Francisco and Heathrow Airports

clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
'Breakthrough moment': British Airways becomes first airline to use commercial-scale SAF produced in UK

Aviation

Multi-year agreement with Phillips 66 Limited moves BA closer to goal of using SAF for 10 per cent of its fuel by 2030

clock 29 March 2022 • 2 min read
