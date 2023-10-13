Local councils

Conspiracy theories are hobbling local authorities' ability to deliver net zero

Policy

Conspiracy theories are hobbling local authorities' ability to deliver net zero

The government's validation of misinformation around traffic reduction schemes is making councils' already-difficult job even harder, writes UK100's Christopher Hammond

clock 13 October 2023 • 4 min read
'The future of net zero must be local': Councils demand greater powers to help meet UK climate goals

Policy

'The future of net zero must be local': Councils demand greater powers to help meet UK climate goals

Government's net zero tsar Chris Skidmore backs UK100's calls for a new Net Zero Local Powers Bill which it estimates could unlock £137bn in net zero savings

clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read
Will the green revolution unlock local government's net zero potential?

Policy

Will the green revolution unlock local government's net zero potential?

Local government has a starring role to play in the mission to eliminate emissions across the UK's economy, writes the Environmental Industries Commission’s (EIC’s) Guto Davies

clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read