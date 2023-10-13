The government's validation of misinformation around traffic reduction schemes is making councils' already-difficult job even harder, writes UK100's Christopher Hammond
Government's net zero tsar Chris Skidmore backs UK100's calls for a new Net Zero Local Powers Bill which it estimates could unlock £137bn in net zero savings
Local government has a starring role to play in the mission to eliminate emissions across the UK's economy, writes the Environmental Industries Commission’s (EIC’s) Guto Davies