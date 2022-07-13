LM Wind Power

GE shelves plans for giant wind blade factory on Teesside

Energy

GE shelves plans for giant wind blade factory on Teesside

News comes as SeAH Wind celebrates start of work on £400m offshore wind wind factory in the region

clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read