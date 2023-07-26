Llantrisant

Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

Energy

Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

System comprising wind, solar, battery storage and combined heat and power to be used to power 38-acre coin manufacturing site in South Wales

clock 26 July 2023 • 2 min read
