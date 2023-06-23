LCP Delta

Survey: 'Range anxiety' easing among EV drivers

Automotive

Survey: 'Range anxiety' easing among EV drivers

Major new survey of electric vehicle drivers from Shell reveals confidence in the technology is surging as sales records continue to be toppled

clock 23 June 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Could 2023 be the year global emissions peak?

22 November 2023 • 6 min read