Khosla Ventures
Khosla-backed biofuels firm closes $150m IPO
KiOR plans to build four plants converting wood and agricultural biomass to petrol and diesel substitutes
Clean tech venture capital tops $2.5bn in first quarter
Solar the big winner as year to date sees 31 per cent increase in clean tech spend on same period last year
Ciris Energy turns coal into cash with $24m funding round
Coal-bed methane extraction firm pulls in new investor, plans first commercial plant
Tony Blair joins leading Silicon Valley clean tech investor
Former prime minister appointed as senior adviser to venture capital firm Khosla Ventures
EcoMotors fuels itself up with $18m investment
Company behind innovative fuel efficient engine design celebrates fresh vote of confidence from US and Chinese investors
Khosla steps up clean investment push with wind energy deal
Danotek Motion Technologies scoops $13.2m venture funding round
Westley Group beats expectations with $120m clean tech fund
Venture capital interest in low-carbon investment underlined as Tesla backer closes new clean tech fund
Could magic microbe harness steel plant emissions to make biofuel?
New Zealand biofuel firm Lanzatech says proprietary microbe uses steel factory emissions to help produce ethanol
Khosla bucks sluggish VC market with $1.1bn in clean tech funds
Khosla Ventures to target high-risk, early-stage clean tech firms through new funding