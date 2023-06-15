Kesko

Nailing a 'common threat': Home improvement retailers launch supply chain CO2 taskforce

Supply chain

Nailing a 'common threat': Home improvement retailers launch supply chain CO2 taskforce

European DIY Retail Association and Global Home Improvement Network launch collaborative push to tackle industry's Scope 3 emissions

clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

ShareAction: Green finance targets from Europe's largest banks at risk of greenwashing

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Purpose Disruptors debuts 'The Good Advert' during Channel 4 'Change Climate' season

22 November 2023 • 3 min read