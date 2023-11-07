Just Group

Study: UK faces 'mammoth' £615bn green infrastructure investment gap

Energy

Study: UK faces 'mammoth' £615bn green infrastructure investment gap

New analysis from the Association of British Insurers warns UK faces £615bn funding challenge to meet requirements for energy, transport, and housing infrastructure through to 2030 - having secured a little over half the £1.3tr needed

clock 07 November 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read