JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America

'Wildly irresponsible': How top banks could be risking billions on the petrochemicals industry

Risk

'Wildly irresponsible': How top banks could be risking billions on the petrochemicals industry

ClientEarth and FairFin claims world's top banks are exposing themselves to major stranded asset risk by backing major petrochemicals projects

clock 22 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read