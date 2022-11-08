Jet Zero Strategy

Is the Jet Zero Strategy stuck on the runway?

Aviation

Is the Jet Zero Strategy stuck on the runway?

Aviation industry calls on government to help accelerate uptake of more sustainable fuels and zero emission technologies

clock 08 November 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

Power Move: OVO launches customer energy saving incentive scheme

01 November 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ: Multi-trillion dollar financial group unveils voluntary net zero guidelines

01 November 2022 • 5 min read
04

'Game-changing': Transport for London revs up latest electric bus plans

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read