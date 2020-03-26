jet fuel
Shell Aviation inks deal to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Lufthansa in US airport
Firm promises to develop 'scalable supply' of sustainable aviation fuels under new multi-year partnership with World Energy
Qantas Airways targets net zero carbon by 2050
Firm to double number of offset flights and invest $50m in sustainable aviation fuels over next decade, as BA promises to review controversial fueling practice
Prepping for take-off? Shell and BA step up backing for waste-based jet fuel plant
Velocys secures new investment to help complete plans for Lincolnshire biorefinery project
Guilt-free flying? Euro firms seek to make renewable jet fuel from air
Plans underway for pilot plant at Rotterdam The Hague airport
Virgin CEO Josh Bayliss: 'Every one of us should think hard about whether we need to take a flight'
Boss of multi-billion pound brand, which holds a stake in Virgin Atlantic, reflects on how corporates should respond to consumer outcry over climate change
Preparing for take-off? Aviation biofuel project wins £5m boost
Waste-to-jet fuel project backed by Department for Transport, Shell, and British Airways