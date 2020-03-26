Jatropha
Aeromexico pilots first trans-Atlantic commercial biofuels flight
Airline teams up with Boeing to trial jatropha-based fuel with a view to starting biofuel-powered services to Costa Rica
Biofuels boom in Africa as British firms lead rush on land for plantations
Controversial fuel crops linked to rising food prices and hunger, as well as increased greenhouse gas emissions
Jatropha biofuel claims cropped by new report
Friends of the Earth says plant does not cut emissions and major companies are abandoning investments
Honeywell UOP teams with China's top oil firm in biofuels project
Alliance with CNPC aimed at making biodiesel and green jet fuel from China feedstock
Air New Zealand says winglets will enable fuel savings to take off
Wing attachments to save airline 7m litres of fuel annually, 19 per cent more than expected
Report slams impact of biofuel targets on developing world
Christian Aid study claims biofuel targets are contributing directly to deforestation, displacement of farmers and poor labour rights in developing countries
Biodiesel firm seeks £5m backing for Brazilian jatropha farm
A case of seed funding to pay for seeds
First commercial biofuel flight cleared for take off next month
Jatropha oil from Africa used to develop biofuel virtually indistinguishable from traditional jet fuel
Selective breeding promises to double jatropha yields
UK firm claims cross-fertilisation programmes are on track to deliver significant increases in bio-oil yields
India sees interest in jatropha grow and grow
Indian firm announces plans to invest $480m in giant jatropha biofuel plantation