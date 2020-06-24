James Brokenshire
Housebuilders urged to avoid 'unnecessary loss of habitats' amid netting uproar
Government warns developers as Norfolk council attracts criticism for cliff-face nets which prevent birds from nesting
High Court quashes Sajid Javid's rejection of Druridge Bay coal mine
Bank's Mining wins appeal against former Housing and Communities Secretary's rejection of new open cast coal mine on climate grounds
Congratulations James Brokenshire, now about that energy efficiency consultation
Andrew Warren welcomes the new Housing Secretary with a reminder that the government's plans for Display Energy Certificates remain remarkably opaque
James Brokenshire appointed as Housing and Communities Secretary
Former Northern Ireland Secretary replaces Sajid Javid at the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government