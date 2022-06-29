IUU Fishing Action Alliance

'A significant step forward': Blue Planet Fund backs wave of new marine projects on path to 30x30 goal

Biodiversity

'A significant step forward': Blue Planet Fund backs wave of new marine projects on path to 30x30 goal

Further £250m pledged to help safeguard the coastal economies of developing nations, protect biodiversity, and tackle plastic pollution

clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
