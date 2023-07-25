International Airlines Group

IAG and Nova Pangaea Technologies plot 'first of its kind' UK SAF plant

Aviation

UK production site for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is set to process non-food agricultural waste and wood residues into bioethanol

25 July 2023
