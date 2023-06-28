Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets

'Claims Code of Practice': Could a new VCMI rating system bring credibility to corporate carbon credit claims

Offsets

Global body hails foundation of 'end-to-end' integrity standards covering both seller and buyer side of voluntary carbon market

clock 28 June 2023 • 6 min read
Two leading carbon offset integrity bodies are joining forces - but can they boost market standards?

Offsets

Mark Carney's Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market is to work closely with Rachel Kyte's Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative through a series of new corporate standards

clock 21 June 2023 • 8 min read
'Who wants to buy in the 'Wild West'?' How Carbonplace is aiming to bring high-integrity to the carbon market

Carbon Trading

Backed by nine major banks as shareholders, Carbonplace believes the global voluntary carbon market is fast approaching a tipping point

clock 29 May 2023 • 14 min read
'Real, verifiable climate impact': Voluntary carbon market council unveils 'core principles' for CO2 credits

Carbon Trading

From additionality to cracking down on double counting, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets sets out 10 principles it believes should govern credible carbon credit transactions

clock 27 July 2022 • 5 min read
