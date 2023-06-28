Global body hails foundation of 'end-to-end' integrity standards covering both seller and buyer side of voluntary carbon market
Mark Carney's Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market is to work closely with Rachel Kyte's Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative through a series of new corporate standards
Backed by nine major banks as shareholders, Carbonplace believes the global voluntary carbon market is fast approaching a tipping point
From additionality to cracking down on double counting, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets sets out 10 principles it believes should govern credible carbon credit transactions