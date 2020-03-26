insect
Ÿnsect officially launches plans for Europe's first 'premium insect protein' factory
Pioneering French company announces it has secured €20m of EU funding to support cutting-edge FARMYNG project
Feeding frenzy: Ÿnsect raises $125m to build 'world's biggest' insect farm
French ag-tech firm - which specialises in breeding insects to create fish, pet, and plant feed - claims it has secured largest ever ag-tech investment round outside US
Chowing down on carbon: Insect-based dog food launches in UK
'World's most sustainable dog food' swaps meat and fish for grubs
Fish food from insects? AgriProtein hopes to fly in Europe with Belgian acquisition
US company, which converts black flies and larvae into fish food, is set to build new factory in Belgium after acquisition of insect feed firm Millibeter