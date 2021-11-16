Inobat Auto

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

Supply chain

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

Mining giant announces investment in Slovakian R&D centre in support of plans to develop European 'battery ecosystem'

clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

09 November 2021 • 6 min read
03

Corporate CO2 can be measured exhaustively, accurately, and frequently: Let AI do the job

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

The dawn of the digital lighting metropolis

10 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read