Innovation and Technology Committee

'Urgent need to turn hopes into actions': MPs urge government for 'concrete and detailed' nuclear energy strategy

Nuclear

'Urgent need to turn hopes into actions': MPs urge government for 'concrete and detailed' nuclear energy strategy

Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee warns government is off track to meet its nuclear targets unless urgent reforms to its strategy are made

clock 30 July 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read