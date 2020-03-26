ING
ING tips wind and solar investment to reach $13tr through to 2050
Banking giant predicts wind and solar could meet two thirds of global power demand, even as electricity use more than doubles
Technology alone cannot solve climate crisis, warns ING
World set to miss 2030 climate targets as new clean technologies take time to scale, warns ING
Report: European car sharing fleet to hit 7.5 million vehicles by 2035
Banking giant ING publishes results of huge survey that suggests car club market is poised for rapid growth
ING unveils plan to make portfolio Paris Agreement compatible
Banking giant reveals new Terra approach, designed to assess €500bn loan back against global decarbonisation requirements
ING and European Investment Bank to invest €300m in green shipping projects
Two banks sign agreement to support projects in the European shipping sector, such as low carbon retrofitting of ships or developing new low emissions vessels
'True revenue drivers': Sustainability strategies boost business, research shows
Increasing revenues is one of the main reasons US corporates adopt green strategies, according to new ING report
ING pledges €100m of green investments
Dutch bank launches Sustainable Investments arm that will support businesses with a 'proven concept and a positive environmental impact'