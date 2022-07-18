i(x) Net Zero

'The next investment superstars will be in sustainable finance': Meet the CEO behind the A-list's favourite green investment firm

Investment

'The next investment superstars will be in sustainable finance': Meet the CEO behind the A-list's favourite green investment firm

BusinessGreen speaks to Steve Oyer, CEO of i(x) Net Zero - the green investment firm founded by Warren Buffet's grandson and backed by Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers

clock 18 July 2022 • 11 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read