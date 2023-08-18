Honeywell

Breathe easy: Honeywell and Recipharm join forces to 'speed up' production of climate-friendly inhalers

Technology

Breathe easy: Honeywell and Recipharm join forces to 'speed up' production of climate-friendly inhalers

Partnership aims to ramp up production of Honeywell's Solstice Air asthma inhalers which use 'near-zero' climate-warming gases HFAs

clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: World Surf League teams up with Coral Gardeners ahead of 2024 Olympics

Global Briefing: World Surf League teams up with Coral Gardeners ahead of 2024 Olympics

Efforts underway to restore coral reefs in French Polynesia ahead of the 2024 Olympics, first plastic credit project in Africa gains certification, and Amsterdam city council to close the cruise ship terminal in our roundup of all the top green business...

clock 21 July 2023 • 6 min read
Ecolibrium brings Machine-learning Decarbonisation Platform to the UK

Buildings

Ecolibrium brings Machine-learning Decarbonisation Platform to the UK

Company brings together data from Internet of Things devices to provide businesses with a 'blueprint' for sustainable operations

clock 13 June 2022 • 2 min read
AstraZeneca advances plan for climate-friendly inhalers

Technology

AstraZeneca advances plan for climate-friendly inhalers

Pharmaceutical giant reveals it is partnering with Honeywell to develop a new inhaler propellant that has 99.9 per cent less Global Warming Potential than current models

clock 22 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read