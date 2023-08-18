Partnership aims to ramp up production of Honeywell's Solstice Air asthma inhalers which use 'near-zero' climate-warming gases HFAs
Efforts underway to restore coral reefs in French Polynesia ahead of the 2024 Olympics, first plastic credit project in Africa gains certification, and Amsterdam city council to close the cruise ship terminal in our roundup of all the top green business...
Company brings together data from Internet of Things devices to provide businesses with a 'blueprint' for sustainable operations
Pharmaceutical giant reveals it is partnering with Honeywell to develop a new inhaler propellant that has 99.9 per cent less Global Warming Potential than current models