Heat Networks Consumer Protection Consultation

'Only right': Government unveils plans to ensure fairer prices for heat network customers

Legislation

Heat network price protection and service quality safeguards unveiled, alongside long-awaited heat network consultation on Ofgem enforcement mechanisms

clock 03 August 2023 • 4 min read
