Turkish investor eyes 'clean steel' opportunity, as it closes in on British Steel takeover
Oyak, the Turkish pension fund giant, claims to be close to finalising the proposed takeover of troubled British Steel, which fell into liquidation in May
Reports: Investors eye £900m British Steel turnaround plan to deliver 'greenest steel in Europe'
Plan to convert beleaguered Scunthorpe steelworks to produce less carbon intensive steel is being drawn up by interested buyer Ataer Holding, reports suggest
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel
GFG powers up hydro business with Green Highland Renewables buyout
Billionaire Gupta family will invest £60m over the next two years in Scottish hydropower projects
Reports: Sanjeev Gupta considers plans for Australian electric vehicle plant
Fresh from a flurry of investments in Australian and British renewables projects, the billionaire investor is said to be eyeing a first entry into the zero emission vehicle market
Gupta moves to build clean energy giant with 50 per cent stake in Atlantis Resources
Deal is part of a plan to transform tidal power firm into a "global green power enterprise"
Green Steel: SIMEC Energy seals hydro deal and targets 1GW of renewable power capacity
Gupta family's SIMEC Energy to buy Green Highland Renewables and reveals plans to build 1GW of renewables capacity in the UK by 2021