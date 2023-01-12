graphite

UK moves to bolster critical minerals supply chain with Saudi Arabia partnership

Supply chain

UK moves to bolster critical minerals supply chain with Saudi Arabia partnership

Government stresses need to diversify and deepen resilience of supply chains for lithium, graphite and other valuable clean technology minerals

clock 12 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read