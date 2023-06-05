GOTS

Eye in the sky: European Space Agency to help fight organic cotton fraud

Supply chain

Partnership between Global Organic Textile Standard and European Space Agency will see AI technology deployed to identify organic cotton cultivation using satellite images

clock 05 June 2023 • 2 min read
