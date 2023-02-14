Global Energy Talent Index

Study: Renewables firms face intensifying war for talent

Workplace

Cash rich fossil fuel firms are in pole position to try and raid the growing pipeline of renewables engineers, according to new global survey

clock 14 February 2023 • 3 min read
Report: Skills shortage driving opportunities and salaries in renewables sector

Skills

But positive outlook for employees mirrored by significant challenges for employers

clock 22 March 2022 • 2 min read
