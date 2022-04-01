Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives

'Methane matters': New action plan offers quick and cost-effective routes to cutting global emissions

Waste

Coalition of campaign groups present wide-ranging plan to help countries meet and exceed the cuts the promised to make through the Global Methane Pledge

01 April 2022 • 3 min read
