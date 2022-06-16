Genomatica

Greener cleaning? Unilever and Genomatica team up to develop biotech alternatives to palm oil

Technology

Greener cleaning? Unilever and Genomatica team up to develop biotech alternatives to palm oil

New $120m venture aims to scale up biotechnology alternative to palm oil and fossil fuels used to make everyday products

clock 16 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read