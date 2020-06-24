general election 2019
Green Party celebrates 60 per cent vote surge
More than 850,000 voters backed the Green Party, as the Party's support surged
Labour pledges to create ten new "national nature parks" across England
Labour plans to shake up England's system of protected land designations in new plans for nature
Labour set to ditch net zero by 2030 goal
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells Radio 4 new pledge is to hit 90 per cent renewables in UK energy system by 2030
One in five voters say environment trumps economy
British voters view the environment and pollution as more pressing than the economy, education, and housing, groundbreaking Ipsos Mori poll suggests
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Calls for climate debate backed by Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, and Greens
Pressure growing on Conservatives to engage with calls for a dedicated leaders' debate on climate change
Could climate change be the top issue for voters at the General Election?
Climate policies looking set to play a key role in determining the next government, according to results of a new Opinium survey for ClientEarth
Election 2019: Parties poised to do battle over competing net zero strategies
A General Election looks odds-on for December, setting stage for environmental issues to play a pivotal role in what promises to be a divisive and dramatic campaign
How green is the government's Spending Review likely to be?
With both a no-deal Brexit and General Election potentially looming, could the Chancellor unveil any green spending tomorrow?