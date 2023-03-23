General Data Protection Regulation

How the march of the climate reporting standards has reached the US

Carbon Accounting

Under Biden's Federal Supplier Climate Risks and Resilience Proposed Rule an estimated 1,400 corporates would be required to submit their full greenhouse emissions data in order to bid for US federal contracts

clock 23 March 2023 • 6 min read
