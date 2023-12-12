Geely Holding Group's Space Oriented Architecture

London Electric Vehicle Company: 'Fully electric MPV' drives black cab firm into new sector

Transport

London Electric Vehicle Company: 'Fully electric MPV' drives black cab firm into new sector

Firm behind the capital's battery-powered black cabs reveals the first in a new range of passenger vehicles using its 'state-of-the-art' EV platform

clock 12 December 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

COP28: Stand off over future of fossil fuels pushes Dubai Summit into overtime

12 December 2023 • 9 min read
02

UAE Consensus delivers 'landmark' deal to transition away from fossil fuels

13 December 2023 • 11 min read
03

Colombia submits bid to host 2024 UN Biodiversity Summit

12 December 2023 • 3 min read
04

Enfinium unveils £800m plan to deliver one of 'Europe's biggest' CCS projects in West Yorkshire

12 December 2023 • 3 min read
05

Singapore, Verra, and Gold Standard announce playbook for 'robust and effective' carbon crediting

12 December 2023 • 3 min read