G20 India

'Not serious': G20 slammed over weak climate outcomes from New Delhi Summit

Climate change

'Not serious': G20 slammed over weak climate outcomes from New Delhi Summit

Two-day Summit yields pledge to triple renewable capacity, but falls short of commitment to unabated fossil fuel phase out

clock 11 September 2023 • 9 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read