Future of Energy Security

IEA and UK government announce plans to host Future of Energy Security Summit

Energy

IEA and UK government announce plans to host Future of Energy Security Summit

Energy industry leaders and policymakers to be invited to London summit in early 2025

clock 02 August 2024 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Earth Overshoot Day: Humanity overconsumes planet's resources after just seven months in 2024

01 August 2024 • 5 min read
02

Deposit Return Scheme: Defra promises to pull forward plans for bottle recycling policy

01 August 2024 • 6 min read
03

Solar is no threat to UK farming - but climate change and biodiversity loss are

01 August 2024 • 4 min read
04

Halifax boosts green mortgage offer with £2,000 cashback for heat pumps

01 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Shared cycle to work: E-bike service Lime joins UK salary sacrifice scheme

01 August 2024 • 2 min read