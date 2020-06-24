FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell ditches 'non-renewable' labelling for energy stocks after just three months
The "non-renewable" label was removed last week, replaced with "Oil, Gas and Coal"
'World's first' climate risk government bond index launched by FTSE Russell
New index covers 22 sovereign bonds and is designed to push state investments towards greater climate resilience
Oil and gas firms labelled 'non-renewable' on London Stock Exchange
Energy firms reclassified as either 'renewable' or 'non-renewable' as pressure increases on fossil fuel sector to decarbonise
FTSE Russell launches FTSE 100 ESG index
Selected by HSBC as benchmark for structured equity products
'Outperforming': Green economy market cap now matches fossil fuel industry
FTSE Russell report takes on green investment myths with mounting evidence sector is now growing, global, and outperforming the wider market