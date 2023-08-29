FSA

'Science superpower': Could beefing up public funding for alternative protein development boost UK food security?

R&D

'Science superpower': Could beefing up public funding for alternative protein development boost UK food security?

Industry group calls on government to invest £78m a year in plant-based and cultivated meat research and development through to 2030

clock 29 August 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read